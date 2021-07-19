Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits Market Cap of $57.19 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $57.19 million and $536,581.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.71 or 0.05916339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00133121 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,385,507 coins and its circulating supply is 322,404,901 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.