Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

