SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $13,006.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00099110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00147775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,720.90 or 0.99763224 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

