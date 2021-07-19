Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSREF shares. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SSREF stock remained flat at $$93.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

