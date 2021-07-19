Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Downgraded by Commerzbank

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSREF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREF remained flat at $$93.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.81.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

