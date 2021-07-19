Sylebra Capital Ltd Takes $237.56 Million Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,479,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,560,000. Aeva Technologies comprises approximately 6.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 65.94% of Aeva Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.