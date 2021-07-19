Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 812,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 1,406,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257,967. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 232,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,997 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter worth $368,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

