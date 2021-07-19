T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.1% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $646,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

