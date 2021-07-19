Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $7.42 on Monday. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

