Tadpole Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.05 or 0.00029394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $34,266.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00099721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00145715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,774.17 or 0.99953452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

