Tairen Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,000. Broadcom makes up about 2.4% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $10,530,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $462.68 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

