Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.36% of Talos Energy worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 418,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 93,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 75,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $38,132,691.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,978,561 shares of company stock valued at $69,859,380. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $967.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.