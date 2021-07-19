Taraxa (TARA) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Taraxa has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $335,196.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Taraxa has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013106 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.47 or 0.00766831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Taraxa

TARA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,852,511 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

