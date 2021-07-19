Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $251.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.53. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $119.04 and a 52 week high of $254.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

