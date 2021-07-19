Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.10

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 1999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSHA. BTIG Research began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $708.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.