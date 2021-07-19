TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Trading Down 7.2%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.50. 12,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 438,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,249,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

