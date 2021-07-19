TD Securities Increases Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$135.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.50.

TSE:TRI opened at C$129.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$91.18 and a one year high of C$129.45.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

