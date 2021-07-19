Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERIC. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

ERIC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.63. 718,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $467,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

