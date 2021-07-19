Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.43. 82,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,829,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

