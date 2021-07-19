Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $162.07 on Monday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Temenos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

