Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEN. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

NYSE:TEN opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.61. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $2,546,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,858,667 shares of company stock worth $22,470,484. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.