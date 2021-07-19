Tenzing Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. VIZIO accounts for about 2.3% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $24,140,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $16,565,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $15,843,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $12,886,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.