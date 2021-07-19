Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 764,500 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 547,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ternium stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,600. Ternium has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ternium by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ternium by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,686 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.