TerraCredit Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $596,008.57 and $2,762.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.