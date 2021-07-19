Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at KeyCorp

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

