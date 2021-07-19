Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.03.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.12 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.