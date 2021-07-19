TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $171.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to $171.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

