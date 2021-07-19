The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The AZEK in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of AZEK opened at $35.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -54.27. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $228,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Insiders sold 256,473 shares of company stock worth $11,506,182 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

