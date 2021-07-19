The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Insider Sells $626,262.66 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66.

Shares of BKE opened at $42.58 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Buckle by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle by 55.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

