The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHEF. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.