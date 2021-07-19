The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $418.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $445.42 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $368.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,011 shares of company stock worth $3,337,262. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place stock traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

