The Coca-Cola (KO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Coca-Cola to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $56.40 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.