The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,920 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,931 ($77.49) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,080.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £96.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

