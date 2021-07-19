The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219,949 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $364.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

