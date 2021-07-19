The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€740.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €686.45 ($807.59).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €654.30 ($769.76) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €654.63. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

