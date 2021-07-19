The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of The Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of The Honest stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The Honest has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 82,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,322,368.00. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $23,200,160.00.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

