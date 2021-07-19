The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The Marcus stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

