The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

