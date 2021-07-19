The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
The Mexico Fund stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.80.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.