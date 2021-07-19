TheStreet Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.65.
NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $496.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.56. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,720,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.