TheStreet Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.65.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $496.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.56. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,720,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

