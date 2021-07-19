Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Given New C$0.70 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.12% from the company’s current price.

Shares of THX stock remained flat at $C$0.33 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 358,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$205.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36. Thor Explorations has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.45.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

