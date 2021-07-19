Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Given New C$0.70 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.12% from the company’s current price.
Shares of THX stock remained flat at $C$0.33 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 358,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$205.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36. Thor Explorations has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.45.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
