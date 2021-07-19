Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,353 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

