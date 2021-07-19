Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.38 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Community Bank System worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,931,000 after buying an additional 279,040 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at about $4,126,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

NYSE CBU opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.