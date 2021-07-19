Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Ryder System stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 29,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $2,524,999.68. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,047. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

