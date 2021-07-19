Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 374,686 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,854,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gevo by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 152,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $8,392,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gevo stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

