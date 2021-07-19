Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,314 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,759,014 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

