Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tilray by 155.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $467,942.64. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,826 shares of company stock worth $8,974,923 in the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Tilray stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

