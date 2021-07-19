Timothy M. O’reilly Purchases 3,720 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

