Timothy M. O’reilly Purchases 3,720 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
