TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMXXF. CIBC increased their target price on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TMX Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.33.

TMXXF stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.19. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $112.35.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

