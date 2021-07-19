TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue cut shares of TomTom to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get TomTom alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMOAF opened at $7.30 on Friday. TomTom has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.