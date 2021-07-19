Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$55.75

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.25 to C$55.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

